Michael T. Kilmer

Mr. Michael Kilmer is the Director of VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System. Director Kilmer has held many vital roles in Veterans Health Administration and most recently served more than two year as the Medical Center Director for the Western Colorado VA Health Care System, Grand Junction, Colo. Through his commitment to serving Veterans, Director Kilmer has more than 15 years’ experience in VA, including various leadership roles, organizational improvement, and multi-facility operations. He has also served VA as Chief Consultant, Care Management and Social Work; Interim Director, Central Texas Health Care System; Interim Director, Amarillo VA Health Care System; and Program Director, Patient Centered Care and Care Management, VA Desert Pacific Health Care System. He earned his BA in Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences from University of Washington, Tacoma, and Master of Social Work from University of Washington, Seattle. Director Kilmer is also a 15 year Veteran of the United States Coast Guard.