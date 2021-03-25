Work with us

Jobs and careers

We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at VA Eastern Colorado health care and visit our Jobs and Careers page to learn more about the application process.

Internships and fellowships

Each year, we help hundreds of university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.

Visit our Internships and Fellowships page to find positions that are right for you.

Volunteer or donate

We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers, who choose to give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable.

Learn more and get involved by visiting our volunteer or donate page.

Doing business with VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System

If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with VA Eastern Colorado health care, please call our Human Resources Department at 720-723-4800 to learn more.

Learn more about Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 19, the network in which VA Eastern Colorado health care is located, to get a better sense of who we serve and our organizational needs.