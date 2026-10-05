VA financial counseling and online will preparation

What’s BFCS?

The BFCS program provides you free financial counseling and online will preparation services to help you or your loved ones manage finances, navigate life transitions, and prepare legal documents without an attorney.

What type of life insurance payment qualifies?

You or your beneficiaries are eligible if you receive a payment from 1 of these policies:

SGLI (Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance)

FSGLI (Family Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance)

VGLI (Veterans’ Group Life Insurance)

TSGLI (Traumatic Injury Protection)

What if I haven’t received a claim payment yet?

If you or your beneficiaries haven't received a claim payment yet, you can’t get financial counseling through BFCS. But you can get 24/7 live financial counseling through the Military OneSource website. You can also get tax services and one-on-one support to manage debt, build a budget, and achieve financial security during and after your service.

Find out more on the Military OneSource website

You can also call for more information.

What services does the BFCS program offer?

You or your beneficiaries can get 40 hours of financial counseling with our independent partner, FinancialPoint. You’ll also have access to online resources for up to 2 years after we pay your life insurance claim to manage your money.

You can also create a legal will quickly and easily without an attorney using the EstateGuidance tool to help you or your beneficiaries reorganize estate, finances, and legal documents if needed. After answering a few questions, you’ll get a will that’s ready to print and sign.

How do I get these services?

Follow these steps to get started: