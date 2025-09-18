VA Regional Benefit Office at U.S. Embassy in Manila
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
Services are available by appointment only. Schedule a virtual or in-person appointment via Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA) or call +63(2) 8550-3888, +63(2) 8846-7121, Toll Free 1-800-1888-5252, #myVA (#6982), or the VA online AskVA.
Address
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Kindly note that appointments are required; walk-ins cannot be accommodated. Please schedule an in-person or virtual appointment on the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). To schedule, please visit the VERA link for in-person appointment , or click here for virtual appointment.
Note: Laptop computers, recording devices, smart watches, and/or any large electronic devices are not allowed inside the VA Manila Regional Office and Outpatient Clinic.
When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID. Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional these documents and information about you and your dependents:
- Documents
- A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
- Copies of relevant medical records
- Personal information
- Your social Security number
- Direct deposit information
- Information about your dependents
- Dates of birth
- Social Security numbers
Important to note: Laptop computers, recording devices, smart watches, and/or any large electronic devices are not allowed inside the VA Manila Regional Office and Outpatient Clinic.
How to get to the VA Regional Office and Outpatient Clinic (VARO & OPC), Manila - map it here.
The VA Regional Office and Outpatient Clinic is on the U.S. Embassy Seafront Compound in Pasay City, located along Roxas Blvd next to Cuneta Astrodome, between Gil Puyat (aka Buendia) and EDSA.
Get to EDSA and Roxas Blvd, go west on Roxas and a few meters after Embassy of Japan, turn right to US Embassy Seafront Compound Service Road. The VA Building is the left structure facing the US Embassy gate (see photo on the top of this page).
Designated parking area is available in front of the VA building, along the service road, on a limited basis. Ensure that vehicle pass is clearly posted on the vehicle dashboard to avoid towing.
Nearest pay parking is in front of the Cuneta Astrodome, or about 300m next to the Embassy of Japan. Park at your own risk, and make sure to get a parking stub before leaving the car.
In the spotlight
VA accredited representatives
VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review.
Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees.
Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.
Veteran benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with disability compensation benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you apply for VA education benefits, find the right school or training program, or get career counseling.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for education benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you learn about VA life insurance options for Veterans and families—and the benefits you’ll receive with each plan. We can also help you apply for life insurance or file claims for benefits.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for life insurance benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a Veteran or service member who experienced military sexual trauma (MST), we can help with benefits-related questions and with filing benefits claims. We can also update you on the status of claims you’ve already filed. Our MST outreach coordinators can help you find and access VA services and programs.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with an MST-related claim
Our MST outreach coordinators can help you file a claim, request a decision review, or assist with other MST-related benefits and services.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you meet certain service, income, and disability requirements, we can help you apply for monthly pension payments.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for Veterans Pension benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Family member and caregiver benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you apply for Veterans burial allowances to help cover burial, funeral, and transportation costs. We can also help you apply for certain memorial items to honor the military service of a Veteran or Reservist.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for burial benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you apply for VA education benefits for family members, including Dependents’ and Survivors’ Educational Assistance (Chapter 35) and the Fry Scholarship. We can also help you apply to use transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for education benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member who died in the line of duty, or the survivor of a Veteran who died from a service-related injury or illness, we can help you learn about eligibility and apply for VA survivor compensation.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Service member benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
If you have a service-connected condition, you can file a claim for disability benefits 180 to 90 days before you leave the military. We can guide you through the disability compensation process. If you've already filed a claim, we can help you check the status. If you need help with the IDES process, we may refer you to your Physical Evaluation Board Liaison Officer (PEBLO) and a VA Military Services Coordinator (MSC) to assist and advise.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you prepare for the move from military to civilian life by learning about VA benefits that you may be eligible for. We can also help you find out which time-sensitive benefits to consider when separating or retiring.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Learn how to access VA benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you with understanding which VA benefits you may qualify for and when to apply.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you find and download VA letters and documents that include information about your benefits.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get a copy of a VA letter
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you receive VA disability compensation, pension, or education benefits, we can help you update your direct deposit information. You’ll need your bank’s routing number and account number to make the updates.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help changing your direct deposit information
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork or address any payment issues.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you request a DD214 or other military service records. We can also help you request your military service treatment and private medical records to support your claim.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help requesting records
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can connect you with a VA-recognized Veterans Service Organization or approved representative who can file a claim, decision review, or appeal on your behalf.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Find responsible, qualified representation
Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Can't find the service you're looking for?
Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
Get updates from the Veteran Benefits Administration
Other nearby VA locations
VA locations in other areas
Looking for a VA benefits location in another area?