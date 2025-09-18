VA Regional Benefit Office at U.S. Embassy in Manila

Kindly note that appointments are required; walk-ins cannot be accommodated. Please schedule an in-person or virtual appointment on the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). To schedule, please visit the VERA link for in-person appointment , or click here for virtual appointment. Note: Laptop computers, recording devices, smart watches, and/or any large electronic devices are not allowed inside the VA Manila Regional Office and Outpatient Clinic.

When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID. Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional these documents and information about you and your dependents: Documents A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214) Copies of relevant medical records

Personal information Your social Security number Direct deposit information

Information about your dependents Dates of birth Social Security numbers

How to get to the VA Regional Office and Outpatient Clinic (VARO & OPC), Manila - map it here.



The VA Regional Office and Outpatient Clinic is on the U.S. Embassy Seafront Compound in Pasay City, located along Roxas Blvd next to Cuneta Astrodome, between Gil Puyat (aka Buendia) and EDSA. Get to EDSA and Roxas Blvd, go west on Roxas and a few meters after Embassy of Japan, turn right to US Embassy Seafront Compound Service Road. The VA Building is the left structure facing the US Embassy gate (see photo on the top of this page).