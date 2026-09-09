VA Regional Benefit Satellite Office at Garden of the Gods VA Clinic
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
Address
1365 Garden of the Gods Rd, Suite 110
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Ample parking is available at the front of the building.
Veterans may contact their Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for an in-person appointment. Walk-Ins are accepted during business hours.
- Transportation – https://coloradosprings.gov/mountain-metro/page/how-ride. Detailed Transit Options:
Route 2 (Centennial Blvd - Garden of the Gods Rd): This route connects the Downtown Terminal to the EPC Citizens Service Center. It frequently stops along Garden of the Gods Rd, a short walk or roll from the 1365 building.
Route 14 (Chestnut St - Garden of the Gods Rd): This route operates from Downtown and serves the Garden of the Gods and Centennial corridor, often bringing riders closer to the northern side of the destination
In the spotlight
VA accredited representatives
VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review.
Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees.
Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.
Can't find the service you're looking for?
Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
Get updates from the Veterans Benefits Administration
Other nearby VA locations
VA locations in other areas
Looking for a VA benefits location in another area?