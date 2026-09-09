VA Regional Benefit Satellite Office at Garden of the Gods VA Clinic

Transportation – https://coloradosprings.gov/mountain-metro/page/how-ride. Detailed Transit Options:

Route 2 (Centennial Blvd - Garden of the Gods Rd): This route connects the Downtown Terminal to the EPC Citizens Service Center. It frequently stops along Garden of the Gods Rd, a short walk or roll from the 1365 building.

Route 14 (Chestnut St - Garden of the Gods Rd): This route operates from Downtown and serves the Garden of the Gods and Centennial corridor, often bringing riders closer to the northern side of the destination