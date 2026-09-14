VA Regional Benefit Satellite Office at Northern Colorado VA Clinic
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
Address
4575 Byrd Drive
Loveland, CO 80538
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Visitor parking is located in the front (eastside) of the facility. Handicap parking is available on the front north side of the facility. Veterans can access the main front entrance or the northside entryway located by the handicap parking.
No appointments are available, Walk-Ins are accepted during business hours. M-F 0800 – 330.
City of Loveland Transit (COLT). Route #7; https://www.lovgov.org/services/public-works/bus-service
In the spotlight
VA accredited representatives
VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review.
Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees.
Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.
Can't find the service you're looking for?
Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
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