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VA Regional Benefit Satellite Office at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center

We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.

Location and contact information

Address

1700 North Wheeling Street, Room D1-185
Aurora, CO 80045

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA benefits hotline:

Office hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: By Appointment Only
  • Tue: Closed
  • Wed: Closed
  • Thu: Closed
  • Fri: Closed
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Department of Veterans Affairs sign in front of large building, with graffiti on sidewalk.

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

The R-line of Regional Transportation District (RTD) light rail system has a stop by Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center

https://www.rtd-denver.com/

In the spotlight

VA accredited representatives

VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review. 

Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees. 

Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.

Can't find the service you're looking for?

Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

Get updates from the Veterans Benefits Administration

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