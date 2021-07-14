Caregiver support
VA South Texas health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Tamara Alms-Chapa
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA South Texas health care
Phone: 210-949-9278
Juan Prado
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA South Texas health care
Phone: 210-617-5113
Email: Juan.Prado1@va.gov
Meg Smith
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA South Texas health care
Phone: 210-617-5300, ext. 18077
Email: Megan.Smith@va.gov
Beth Gould
Rapid Response Coordinator
VA South Texas health care
Phone: 210-897-9036
Alisa Hartfield-Cordero
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA South Texas health care
Phone: 210-949-9278
Care we provide at VA South Texas health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA South Texas caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the South Texas region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274