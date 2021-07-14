 Skip to Content
Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA South Texas health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Anthony_Sonzone

Anthony Sonzone

Outpatient Advocate

VA South Texas health care

Phone: 210-949-3822

Darnetta_Brown

Darnetta Brown

Outpatient Advocate

VA South Texas health care

Phone: 210-949-3822

Email: Darnetta.Brown@va.gov

Diane_Mcintosh

Diane Mcintosh

Inpatient Advocate

VA South Texas health care

Phone: 210-949-3822

Mary_Rodriguez

Mary Rodriguez

Outpatient Advocate

VA South Texas health care

Phone: 210-949-3822

Email: MaryC.Rodriguez@va.gov

Quinn_Brown

Quinn Brown

Outpatient Advocate

VA South Texas health care

Phone: 210-949-3822

Tony_L_Webber

Tony L. Webber

Outpatient Advocate

VA South Texas health care

Phone: 210-949-3822

Email: Tony.Webber@va.gov

David_Caudill

David Caudill

Customer Service Manager

VA South Texas health care

Phone: 210-949-3822

Email: DavidJ.Caudill@va.gov

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
