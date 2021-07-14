Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA South Texas health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Anthony Sonzone
Outpatient Advocate
VA South Texas health care
Phone: 210-949-3822
Darnetta Brown
Outpatient Advocate
VA South Texas health care
Phone: 210-949-3822
Email: Darnetta.Brown@va.gov
Diane Mcintosh
Inpatient Advocate
VA South Texas health care
Phone: 210-949-3822
Mary Rodriguez
Outpatient Advocate
VA South Texas health care
Phone: 210-949-3822
Email: MaryC.Rodriguez@va.gov
Quinn Brown
Outpatient Advocate
VA South Texas health care
Phone: 210-949-3822
Tony L. Webber
Outpatient Advocate
VA South Texas health care
Phone: 210-949-3822
Email: Tony.Webber@va.gov
David Caudill
Customer Service Manager
VA South Texas health care
Phone: 210-949-3822
Email: DavidJ.Caudill@va.gov
Care we provide at VA South Texas health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights