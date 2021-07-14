 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Returning service member care

VA South Texas health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.

Connect with a care coordinator

Linda Ray LCSW

OEF/OIF/OND Program Manager

VA South Texas health care

Phone: 210-949-3439

Gilberto Diaz LCSW

OEF/OIF/OND Case Manager

VA South Texas health care

Phone: 210-949-3440

Angela Hunt LCSW

OEF/OIF/OND Case Manager

VA South Texas health care

Phone: 210-949-3813

Katherine Nicosia LCSW

OEF/OIF/OND Case Manager

VA South Texas health care

Phone: 210-949-9452

Tiffany Charvet

OEF/OIF/OND Program Support Asst.

VA South Texas health care

Phone: 210-949-9240

Care we provide at VA South Texas health care

We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:

  • Polytrauma care
  • Rehabilitation
  • Mental health care
  • Counseling
  • Family benefits counseling
  • Referral assistance

Vet Centers

Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in San Antonio provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.

Learn more about Vet Centers

  • Patient advocates

    When to contact a patient advocate at VA South Texas and how they can help.

  • VA Transition and Care Management Program

    Learn what benefits VA offers to Post-9/11 Veterans (previously called the OEF/OIF/OND Program).

  • VA benefits for active service members

    If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

Last updated: