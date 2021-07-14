Returning service member care
VA South Texas health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Linda Ray LCSW
OEF/OIF/OND Program Manager
VA South Texas health care
Phone: 210-949-3439
Gilberto Diaz LCSW
OEF/OIF/OND Case Manager
VA South Texas health care
Phone: 210-949-3440
Angela Hunt LCSW
OEF/OIF/OND Case Manager
VA South Texas health care
Phone: 210-949-3813
Katherine Nicosia LCSW
OEF/OIF/OND Case Manager
VA South Texas health care
Phone: 210-949-9452
Tiffany Charvet
OEF/OIF/OND Program Support Asst.
VA South Texas health care
Phone: 210-949-9240
Care we provide at VA South Texas health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in San Antonio provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.