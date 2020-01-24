VA travel pay reimbursement

VA travel pay reimbursement through the Beneficiary Travel program pays Veterans back for mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments. Find out if you’re eligible, and how to request reimbursement.

I'm a Veteran. Am I eligible for this benefit? You may be eligible for 1 or both of our 2 types of travel pay reimbursement. General health care travel reimbursement This benefit covers regular transportation, like car, plane, train, bus, taxi, or light rail. You may be eligible for this reimbursement if you’re traveling for care at a VA health facility or for VA-approved care at a facility in your community, and at least one of the below descriptions is true for you. At least one of these must be true. You: Have a VA disability rating of 30% or higher, or

Are traveling for treatment of a service-connected condition, even if your VA disability rating is less than 30%, or

Receive a VA pension, or

Have an income that’s below the maximum annual VA pension rate, or

Are traveling for a scheduled VA claim exam (also called a compensation and pension, or C&P, exam), or

Are traveling to get a service dog, or

Can’t afford to pay for your travel, as defined by our guidelines Note: Veterans traveling for VA-approved transplant care are automatically eligible for reimbursement. If you’re a Veteran with a different special VA designation, you’ll need to meet the eligibility requirements listed above. If you're traveling to get treatment at special disability rehabilitation centers, such as clinics providing care for spinal cord injuries, vision loss or blindness, or prosthetics rehabilitation, you may also be eligible. One of the following must be true. You: Need in-patient care, or

Are getting temporary lodging approved by VA Special mode transportation If you need a special type of transportation, like ambulance, ambulette, or wheelchair van, you may be eligible for this benefit. You must be traveling for care at a VA health facility or for VA-approved care at a facility in your community, and all of the below descriptions are true for you. All of these must be true: You’re eligible for general health care travel reimbursement, and

A VA health care provider determines that your medical condition requires an ambulance or a specially equipped van for travel, and

We’ve approved your travel in advance, unless the travel is for an emergency situation where a delay would threaten your life or health

Can my caregiver also get VA travel pay reimbursement? We may pay for transportation and related lodging and meals for non-Veterans if any of the below descriptions is true of that person. At least one of these must be true. The person is your: Family caregiver under the National Caregiver Program traveling to receive caregiver training or to support your care, or

Medically required attendant traveling with you to support your care, or

Transplant care donor or support person We may also pay for care for an allied beneficiary when the appropriate foreign government agency has authorized their care, or for the beneficiary of another federal agency when that agency has approved their care.

What travel expenses does VA reimburse? We may pay for your travel to receive care at a: VA health care facility. We reimburse you for travel to the closest VA health facility to your home that can provide the care you need, unless your VA health care provider determines that you need to travel to another facility for care.

We reimburse you for travel to the closest VA health facility to your home that can provide the care you need, unless your VA health care provider determines that you need to travel to another facility for care. Non-VA health care facility. We only reimburse you for travel to receive non-VA care that we’ve approved in advance, except in certain emergency situations. This may include reimbursement for: Mileage driven to and from your appointment

Bridge, road, and tunnel tolls

Parking

Taxi and plane fares

Ticket costs for public transportation, including train, subway, bus, ferry, or light rail

Transportation by a specially equipped vehicle, like an ambulance or wheelchair van, when needed and approved

Meals and lodging in some cases

What’s the current VA mileage reimbursement rate? We currently pay 41.5 cents ($0.415) per mile for approved, health-related travel. We use Bing Maps to calculate your mileage, based on the fastest and shortest route from your home to the health care facility (“door to door”). We pay round-trip mileage for your scheduled appointments, but may only pay return mileage for unscheduled visits. When, and how much, will VA pay for my meals and lodging? In some cases, we may reimburse you for the actual cost, up to 50% of the local government employee rate, for meals or lodging. You’ll need to provide all receipts. We determine the need for meals and lodging on a case-by-case basis based on: Your medical condition, and

How far you need to travel for care, and

Other circumstances Except in certain unusual cases, you can only get this reimbursement if we approve it before you travel. We won’t reimburse you for lodging or meals if you chose to stop or take a less direct route to a VA or VA-authorized health facility.

Will I have to pay a deductible before getting VA travel pay reimbursement? Yes. The deductible is $3 one-way or $6 round-trip for each appointment, up to $18 total each month. After you pay $18 within one month, we’ll pay the full cost of your approved travel for the rest of that month. Note: We charge this deductible because we’re required by law to withhold certain amounts from travel reimbursement payments. The money we withhold helps to pay for travel or medical care for other Veterans. Can I get this deductible waived so I don’t have to pay it? We may waive this deductible for you if paying it would result in a severe financial hardship. You don’t need to pay the deductible if you’re eligible for travel pay and any of the below descriptions is true for you. At least one of these must be true. You’re: Receiving a VA pension, or

Traveling for a scheduled VA claim exam, or

A non-service-connected Veteran, and your income last year was below the maximum annual VA pension rate, or

A non-service-connected Veteran, and what you expect to earn this year doesn’t exceed our maximum annual VA pension rate, or

A service-connected Veteran, and your income last year falls below the VA national income limit for health care benefits and prescriptions, or

A service-connected Veteran and what you expect to earn this year doesn’t exceed our national income limit for health care benefits and prescriptions If we determine that you qualify for a waiver, we’ll automatically waive your deductible. You can also request a waiver in person or in writing. Note: We consider Aid and Attendance and Housebound benefits for 100% service-connected Veterans to be special monthly compensation and not a VA pension.

How do I file a claim for reimbursement? Follow the steps below to get reimbursed for travel after each appointment. Be sure to submit your claim within 30 days of your appointment. If you become eligible for travel reimbursement after your appointment, submit your claim within 30 days of when you become eligible. For each scheduled appointment

Fill out a claim for reimbursement for each appointment You’ll need to fill out a new Veteran/Beneficiary Claim for Reimbursement of Travel Expenses (VA Form 10-3542) for each appointment.

Download VA Form 10-3542 (PDF) Gather your receipts and track your mileage Be sure to keep your receipts for all private or public transportation as well as any meals or lodging we’ve approved for reimbursement. Submit your completed form and receipts within 30 days of your appointment You can mail, fax, email, or take your form and receipts in person to the VA facility where you received care.

Find a VA health facility If you mail your claim, we consider the postmark date the date of submission. If you have questions, please call your VA health facility. You can also call our toll-free hotline at 877-222-8387. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.

Once we’ve reviewed and approved your claim We’ll deposit your reimbursement through electronic funds transfer (EFT), unless we’ve made other payment arrangements with you.

