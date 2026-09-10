Veteran Readiness and Employment Office at Beckley VA Vet Center

Parking

We have plenty of parking available in the front and beside the building. All parking is free.

Van services for VeteransDAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Shuttle service at

Coming soon!

Local transportation servicesComing soon!

Other services

Coming soon!