Veteran Readiness and Employment Office at Charleston VA Clinic

The Charleston Vet Center is located in the Northgate business park on Deitrick Blvd and Tracy Way. From I-64, take the WV-114/Greenbrier Street exit (EXIT 99) and turn onto Greenbrier St/WV-114 toward Yeager Airport. At the second stoplight, turn left onto Deitrick Blvd., following this road until you see the Vet Center sign, and turn right into our parking lot.

Accessible parking is located directly by our front entrance or you can park in any available parking spot.