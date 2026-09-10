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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Veteran Readiness and Employment Office at Charleston VA Clinic

We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.

Location and contact information

Address

200 Tracy Way
Charleston, WV 25311

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA benefits hotline:

Office hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: Closed
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: Closed
  • Fri: Closed
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Building with green roof, flag, and sign on lawn.

Prepare for your visit

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Some services are available on a walk-in basis, but we'd prefer you have an appointment. To make an appointment, please email eVA@va.gov or visit the Careers and Employment page for more information.

The Charleston Vet Center is located in the Northgate business park on Deitrick Blvd and Tracy Way. From I-64, take the WV-114/Greenbrier Street exit (EXIT 99) and turn onto Greenbrier St/WV-114 toward Yeager Airport. At the second stoplight, turn left onto Deitrick Blvd., following this road until you see the Vet Center sign, and turn right into our parking lot.

Accessible parking is located directly by our front entrance or you can park in any available parking spot. 

Public Transportation: The Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority (KVRT) has several bus routes with stops at the Northgate Business Park. Routes 10 and 28 offer morning and evening transit options Monday through Friday. For a full and updated schedule, please visit the Schedules – KRT – Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority (rideonkrt.com)

In the spotlight

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Veteran benefits

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We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help applying for benefits and services

We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Main Phone
,
Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Can't find the service you're looking for?

Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

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