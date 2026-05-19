Veteran urns and plaques

A Veteran who didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge or a service member who died while on active duty may be eligible for a headstone or marker if they meet these requirements.

At least one of these must be true:

The Veteran or service member died on or after April 6, 1017 and their grave is currently marked with a privately purchased headstone, or

The Veteran or service member was cremated and not interred* at any location.

Note: If the Veteran or service member served before World War I, we require detailed documents, like muster rolls, extracts from state files, or the military or state organization where they served.

And for Veterans who served as enlisted personnel after September 7, 1980, or as officers after October 16, 1981, at least one of these must also be true:

The Veteran served for a minimum of 24 months of continuous active duty, or

The Veteran died while serving on active duty

*Note: Not being interred means that your Veteran or service member was not buried in a casket or in a columbarium.