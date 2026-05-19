Veteran urns and plaques
Find out how to apply for an urn or plaque to honor a Veteran or service member.
Eligibility
For Veterans and active-duty service members to get an urn or plaque
A Veteran who didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge or a service member who died while on active duty may be eligible for a headstone or marker if they meet these requirements.
At least one of these must be true:
- The Veteran or service member died on or after April 6, 1017 and their grave is currently marked with a privately purchased headstone, or
- The Veteran or service member was cremated and not interred* at any location.
Note: If the Veteran or service member served before World War I, we require detailed documents, like muster rolls, extracts from state files, or the military or state organization where they served.
And for Veterans who served as enlisted personnel after September 7, 1980, or as officers after October 16, 1981, at least one of these must also be true:
- The Veteran served for a minimum of 24 months of continuous active duty, or
- The Veteran died while serving on active duty
*Note: Not being interred means that your Veteran or service member was not buried in a casket or in a columbarium.
For National Guard members
A National Guard member or Reservist may be eligible for a headstone or marker if they meet any of the requirements specific to their type of service.
National Guard members
At least one of these must be true:
- The National Guard member was entitled to retirement pay at their time of death (or would have been entitled if they were over 60 years old), or
- The National Guard member served in a federal status and for the period of time they were called to serve
For Reservists
Reservists
At least one of these must be true:
- The Reservist was entitled to retirement pay at their time of death (or would have been entitled if they were over 60 years old), or
- The Reservist was called to active duty for purposes other than training
Note: National Guard members or Reservists who have only limited active-duty service for training aren’t eligible in most cases. They may be eligible in certain situations, such as if they died during or as the result of the training.
What do I need to know about applying for a plaque or urn?
When you choose to get a plaque or urn for a Veteran, they will no longer be eligible for burial in a VA national cemetery. And we won’t be able to provide a government headstone, marker, or medallion for the Veteran after you’ve received a plaque or urn.
The plaque or urn is your property once you receive it.
Send us your application and supporting documents for Commemorative plaque or urn
You can send us your application and documents in any of these ways:
For a commemorative plaque or urn, fill out the Claim for Commemorative Urn or Plaque for Veterans’ Cremains Not Interred (VA Form 40-1330UP).
Get VA Form 40-1330UP to download
Online
Submit your application and supporting documents online using the QuickSubmit tool through AccessVA.
If it’s your first time signing into this tool, you’ll need to register first. After you’ve registered, you can upload your application and documents online.
Use the QuickSubmit tool through AccessVA
By mail
Mail your application, along with a copy of the Veteran’s DD214 or other discharge documents to this address:
NCA FP Evidence Intake Center
PO Box 5237
Janesville, WI 53547
If you need help, please call us at 800-697-6947 (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.