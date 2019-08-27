View your VA payment history

Find out how to view your payment history for VA benefits.

We process more GI Bill payments during this busy time of year, and we expect to keep up with the increase. But if your monthly payment is delayed, and you’re having trouble paying your bills or meeting your basic needs, please call us at 888-442-4551 . We're here Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. CT.p>

To use this feature, you'll need a Premium DS Logon account. Your My HealtheVet or ID.me credentials won’t work on the eBenefits website. Go to eBenefits to sign in, register, or upgrade your DS Logon account to Premium.

What payment information can I view when I sign in?

If you’re a Veteran, you’ll see a history of your past payments for:

Disability compensation

Pension benefits

Education benefits

If you’re the survivor of a Veteran or service member, you’ll see a history of your past payments for:

Survivors pension benefits

Survivors' and Dependents' Educational Assistance (Chapter 35 benefits)

Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC)

When will I get my first disability compensation payment?

If your decision notice shows at least a 10% disability rating, you’ll get your first payment within 15 days.

If you don’t get a payment within 15 days, please call the Veterans Help Line at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 800-829-4833). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.

How to change your information

What should I do if I need to change my direct deposit or contact information?

Change your information in either of these ways

Change your information online, or

Contact your nearest VA regional benefit office or eligibility office

Change your address through your VA.gov profile

You can sign in to VA.gov and change your address and other contact information in your VA.gov profile. This will update your information across disability compensation, pension benefits, claims and appeals, Vocational Rehabilitation & Employment (VR&E), and VA health care.

Find out how to change your address on file with VA

Yes. It’s important to update your information with us if you change your marital status, have a baby, adopt a child, or experience any other life change that could affect your rating or payment.

If you have a disability rating of 30% or higher, you may be able to add eligible dependents to your VA disability compensation to get a higher payment (also called a “benefit rate”).

Find out how to add eligible dependents.

If your disability gets worse, you can file a claim for an increase in benefits.

File for a VA disability increase.