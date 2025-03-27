Waco VA Regional Benefit Office
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
- Parking is free.
- Enter the parking area off of Clay Avenue and 6th Avenue.
- Please feel free to park in any space labeled as "Visitor".
- Please allow time to be screened for security.
Most of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Visitors seeking assistance from the Public Contact Team at the Waco Regional Office can schedule a virtual appointment on the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). VERA is a self service portal which allows visitors to schedule, reschedule, and cancel appointments. VERA Virtual appointments can be scheduled for the Regional Office's Public Contact Team, and in-person appointments can be scheduled at the following out-based locations: VAMC Amarillo, VAMC Dallas, VAMC Temple, VAMC Waco, and the Tyler out-based office.
Please go to VERA to schedule an appointment. You will receive an email confirmation providing details of your appointment.
When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID.
Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents, including:
Documents
- A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
- Copies of relevant medical records
Personal information
- Your Social Security number
- Direct deposit information
Information about your dependents
- Dates of birth
- Social Security numbers
In the spotlight
VA accredited representatives
VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review.
Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees.
Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.
Claim status tool
VA recently enhanced the Claim Status Tool to show a breakdown of the eight-step disability claims process, making it easier to understand where your claim currently is.
Can't find the service you're looking for?
Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
Get updates from the Veteran Benefits Administration
Other nearby VA locations
VA locations in other areas
Looking for a VA benefits location in another area?