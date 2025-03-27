Skip to Content

Waco VA Regional Benefit Office

We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.

Location and contact information

Address

701 Clay Avenue, One Veterans Plaza
Waco, TX 76799

Phone numbers

Main phone:

VA benefits hotline:

Office hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Waco Regional Office

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

  • Parking is free. 
  • Enter the parking area off of Clay Avenue and 6th Avenue. 
  • Please feel free to park in any space labeled as "Visitor".
  • Please allow time to be screened for security.

Most of our services are available on a walk-in basis.

Visitors seeking assistance from the Public Contact Team at the Waco Regional Office can schedule a virtual appointment on the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). VERA is a self service portal which allows visitors to schedule, reschedule, and cancel appointments. VERA Virtual appointments can be scheduled for the Regional Office's Public Contact Team, and in-person appointments can be scheduled at the following out-based locations: VAMC Amarillo, VAMC Dallas, VAMC Temple, VAMC Waco, and the Tyler out-based office.

Please go to VERA to schedule an appointment. You will receive an email confirmation providing details of your appointment.

When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID.    

Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents, including:

Documents

  • A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
  • Copies of relevant medical records

Personal information

  • Your Social Security number 
  • Direct deposit information

Information about your dependents

  • Dates of birth 
  • Social Security numbers

