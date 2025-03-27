Waco VA Regional Benefit Office

Most of our services are available on a walk-in basis.

Visitors seeking assistance from the Public Contact Team at the Waco Regional Office can schedule a virtual appointment on the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). VERA is a self service portal which allows visitors to schedule, reschedule, and cancel appointments. VERA Virtual appointments can be scheduled for the Regional Office's Public Contact Team, and in-person appointments can be scheduled at the following out-based locations: VAMC Amarillo, VAMC Dallas, VAMC Temple, VAMC Waco, and the Tyler out-based office.

Please go to VERA to schedule an appointment. You will receive an email confirmation providing details of your appointment.