Yakima Area Women Veterans Forum
Yakima area women Veterans invited to a women Veterans Forum
When:
Tue. May 16, 2023, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm PT
Where:
Yakima Valley VA Clinic
1211 Ahtanum Ridge Drive
Union Gap , WA
Cost:
Free
Women Veterans in and around the Yakima area are invited to participate in a woman Veterans forum, hosted by the Women Veterans Advisory Committee. If you have served, we invite you to join this forum to discuss the needs of women Veterans in your area and how we can provide you the best care anywhere!
Review the full event flyer here.See more events