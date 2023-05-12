Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Yakima Area Women Veterans Forum

Flyer image with information about Yakima Area Veterans Town Hall set for May 17 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Yakima area women Veterans invited to a women Veterans Forum

When:

Tue. May 16, 2023, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm PT

Where:

Yakima Valley VA Clinic

1211 Ahtanum Ridge Drive

Union Gap , WA

Cost:

Free

Women Veterans in and around the Yakima area are invited to participate in a woman Veterans forum, hosted by the  Women Veterans Advisory Committee. If you have served, we invite you to join this forum to discuss the needs of women Veterans in your area and how we can provide you the best care anywhere!

Review the full event flyer here.

See more events

Last updated: