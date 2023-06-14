Jonathan M. Wainwright VA Job Fair
Come to our job fair June 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
When:
Sat. Jun 24, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center
Bldg. 143, 1st floor
Cost:
Free
The Jonathan M. Wainwright VA is holding a JOB FAIR to fill positions at most locations on JUNE 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (77 Wainwright Dr., Walla Walla, WA, Bldg. 143 1st floor). Come with your resume and 3 to 5 references. Interviews will be offered for qualified applicants.
- View the flyer on Jonathan M. Wainwright VA's Facebook page.
- Review details of the targeted positions to learn more about the requirements. Target positions include registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, health technicians, social workers, medical support assistants and housekeeping aides.
- If you cannot attend in person, you can participate in a virtual information Teams session scheduled during the event (June 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) at or use the audio only feature by calling 1-872-701-0185, and enter conference ID 871 819 593#.