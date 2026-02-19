Health Resource Fair for Veterans - Yakima Area

Yakima area Veterans invited to a Health Resource Fair at the Yakima Valley VA Clinic on 2/26!

ATTN VETERANS IN/AROUND YAKIMA WA — The Walla Walla VA is holding a Veterans Health and Resource Fair Thu., February 26 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Yakima Valley VA Clinic. There will be numerous VA resources available. Stop by and get your questions answered.

For more details, check out Walla Walla VA's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/VAWallaWalla