Walk-in flu shot clinic at the Richland VA Clinic
Veterans, get your flu shot today!
When:
Fri. Oct 23, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT
Where:
1st floor of Federal Bldg.
825 Jadwin Avenue, Suite 250, 2nd Floor
Richland, WA
Cost:
Free
Enrolled Veterans can get a FREE flu shot at Richland VA's walk-in flu shot clinic on the 1st floor of the federal bldg.
✔️ No appointment necessary.
✔️ Walk-ins welcomed.
✔️ Get vaccinated and avoid the flu!
Check out Walla Walla VA's full 2026 flu shot schedule at this link.