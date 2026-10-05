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Walk-in flu shot clinic at the Richland VA Clinic

Blue poster with syringe and text: "Get your flu shot, not the flu."

Veterans, get your flu shot today!

When:

Fri. Oct 23, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT

Where:

1st floor of Federal Bldg.

825 Jadwin Avenue, Suite 250, 2nd Floor

Richland, WA

Cost:

Free

Enrolled Veterans can get a FREE flu shot at Richland VA's walk-in flu shot clinic on the 1st floor of the federal bldg.

✔️ No appointment necessary.

✔️ Walk-ins welcomed.

✔️  Get vaccinated and avoid the flu!

Check out Walla Walla VA's full 2026 flu shot schedule at this link.

Other VA events

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