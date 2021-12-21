Red Cross Blood Drive

Blood supplies are stretched to the limit, and Red Cross is in need for blood. Consider signing up for Jonathan M. Wainwright VA's NEXT blood drive and give the gife of life!

Sign up online here: Schedule Your Blood Donation With The Red Cross (redcrossblood.org), put in Walla Walla's zip code "99362" and then select Walla Walla VA Medical Center. You can also use the blood donor app on your cell phone to sign up.

Walk-ins are welcomed; be prepared to wait for an available appointment.

Questions or need help? Call Linda Wondra at 509.386.1117.