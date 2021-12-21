 Skip to Content

Women Veterans Focus Group (virtual)

Picture of women service members in uniform with text of day/time of the event

Women Veterans are invited to participate in an upcoming virtual focus group!

When
Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. PST
Cost
Free

Women Veterans are invited to participate in a VIRTUAL focus group to share their health care experiences and provide feedback on available VA services.

Interested? contact linda.wondra@va.gov or call 509.525.5200, ext. 26520 to sign up.

Click the following link to review details and see the full flyer at Jonathan M. Wainwright VA's Facebook page:  https://bit.ly/3pgOOlu.

