Women Veterans Focus Group (virtual)
Women Veterans are invited to participate in an upcoming virtual focus group!
- When
-
Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. PST
- Cost
- Free
Women Veterans are invited to participate in a VIRTUAL focus group to share their health care experiences and provide feedback on available VA services.
Interested? contact linda.wondra@va.gov or call 509.525.5200, ext. 26520 to sign up.
Click the following link to review details and see the full flyer at Jonathan M. Wainwright VA's Facebook page: https://bit.ly/3pgOOlu.