LGBQ+ Veteran care
Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of LGBQ+ Veterans. VA's trained LGBQ+ Veteran care coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare and dignity of you and your family.
Connect with a Veteran care coordinator
Stephanie M. McFerrin
Education Technician | LGBQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator
VA Walla Walla health care
Phone:
Email: vhawww-lgbtqvcc2@va.gov
Heather M. Owens NBC-HWC
Health & Wellness Coach | Alternate LGBQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator
VA Walla Walla health care
Phone:
Email: vhawww-lgbtqvcc2@va.gov
Care we provide at the Jonathan M. Wainwright VA
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of Veterans who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer/questioning (LGBQ+) or a related identity. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Mental health services, including psychosocial assessments
- VA approved hormone therapy
- Creative arts therapies
- Testing, counseling, and care for HIV and sexually transmitted infections, including post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for Veterans at risk for HIV
- Other prevention, screening, wellness and testing services
In particular, VA provides all Veterans the services outlined in the VA Medical Benefits Package. VA provides eligible Veterans with gender-affirming therapy if they were already receiving such care from VA as of March 17, 2025, or such care was provided as part of and upon separation from military service.
Policies and practices to know
The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.
Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.
Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.
Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.
Documentation in medical records: Jonathan M. Wainwright VA maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, sexual behavior and gender identity, just like any other private health information.
Changing name or sex in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name. The sex in your medical record should reflect your legal sex. The VA privacy officer has established procedures for updating your medical record.