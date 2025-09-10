LGBQ+ Veteran care

Care we provide at the Jonathan M. Wainwright VA

We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of Veterans who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer/questioning (LGBQ+) or a related identity. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:

Mental health services, including psychosocial assessments

VA approved hormone therapy

Creative arts therapies

Testing, counseling, and care for HIV and sexually transmitted infections, including post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for Veterans at risk for HIV

Other prevention, screening, wellness and testing services

In particular, VA provides all Veterans the services outlined in the VA Medical Benefits Package. VA provides eligible Veterans with gender-affirming therapy if they were already receiving such care from VA as of March 17, 2025, or such care was provided as part of and upon separation from military service.

Policies and practices to know

The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.

Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.

Documentation in medical records: Jonathan M. Wainwright VA maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, sexual behavior and gender identity, just like any other private health information.

Changing name or sex in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name. The sex in your medical record should reflect your legal sex. The VA privacy officer has established procedures for updating your medical record.