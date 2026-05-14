Walla Walla VA Medical Center upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

May 14, 2026

Walla Walla, WA - The Walla Walla VA Medical Center announced today it received funding for infrastructure upgrades in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 to ensure safe and effective patient care for local Veterans.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s non-recurring maintenance program.

Funding projects for the Walla Walla VA Medical Center in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

Demolish and regrade connecting corridor

Replace mechanical and plumbing systems in multiple buildings

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable the Walla Walla VA Medical Center to achieve that goal,” said Walla Walla VA's Acting Medical Center Director, Sarah Boardman. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: