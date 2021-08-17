Christopher R. Bjornberg

His responsibilities include oversight of services at the Walla Walla site; four Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Yakima and Richland, WA; Lewiston, ID; and La Grande, OR; two Primary Care Telehealth Outreach Clinics in Enterprise and Boardman, OR; and an active home-based primary care program. Services offered are ambulatory, contracting with community providers for needed inpatient, diagnostic, and therapeutic services. Specialty care services are provided both on site and through telehealth technologies. There is also an on site residential substance abuse treatment program.

Mr. Bjornberg comes to the Walla Walla VA Medical Center with over 14 years of experience as a healthcare executive from the private sector, where he was most recently self-employed as a healthcare consultant, as well as part owner of Mental Health Clinics in Southeast Idaho. Prior to this time, his experience includes being CEO of two different hospitals specializing in healthcare in rural areas.

Mr. Bjornberg received his Bachelor of Arts in Business Management from American InterContinental University (AIU) in June of 2004. Continuing his studies at AIU, he then completed his first Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Healthcare Management in September of 2005, followed by his second MBA in Accounting and Finance in July of 2006.