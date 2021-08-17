Donna_M_Wickre

Donna Wickre accepted a detail to the Walla Walla VA Medical Center as Acting Associate Director for Patient Care Services on October 24, 2016, and accepted the position effective January 8, 2017.

She has oversight of Care in the Community Service, Home and Community Based Service, Community Affairs and Voluntary Service, Contact Center, Sterile Processing Service, Transition and Care Management (formerly OEF/OIF/OND), Compensation and Pension Office, Consult Management, and Employee Health.

Ms. Wickre has been in the VA system for 35 years. She began her career as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the VA Montana Health Care System at Fort Harrison, MT. After 20 years at the Montana VA, Ms. Wickre transferred to the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, WA, where she served in a number of roles ranging from frontline staff nurse, nurse manager of several different departments, as well the Deputy Chief Nurse. Most recently, Ms. Wickre served as the Community Health Nurse Coordinator serving in the departments of comprehensive caregiver support, H/HHA and Respite and Contract Community Nursing homes.

Ms. Wickre received her Associates Degree in Nursing in 1996 from Excelisor College in Albany, NY. She received both her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2005 and her Masters of Science in Nursing in 2007 from the University of Phoenix.