Dr. Isenhower has been serving Veterans at the Walla Walla VA since August 2017 as a primary care doctor, adding on the leadership role as Associate Chief of Staff for Primary Care in October 2019.

She also serves as the Medical Director for Women's Health, and has temporarily stepped into the role of Acting Chief of Staff on several occasions.

She previously worked at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital (Madison, WI) as an Assistant Professor of Medicine from 2003 to 2017. She held other leadership positions such as Director of Women's Health, Chief of Primary Care, and Chief Health Information Officer.

Dr. Isenhower received a Doctor of Pharmacy from the Purdue University (1996), a Doctor of Medicine from Indiana University (2000), and completed an Internal Medicine Residency at the University of Wisconsin in 2003.