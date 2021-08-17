Jill_Reiss

Her primary responsibilities include supervising the medical staff and ensuring quality of care to include Chair of the Clinical Executive Board, member of the VISN 20 Chief of Staff Committee, and numerous local oversight and supervisory roles. She oversees medical services at seven facilities across 16 counties and three states to include the main Walla Walla, WA site; four community-based outpatient clinics located in Yakima and Richland, WA; Lewiston, ID; La Grande, OR; and two primary care telehealth outreach clinics in Enterprise and Boardman, OR.

Most recently, Dr. Reiss has been serving Veterans as Associate Chief of Staff for Specialty Care at the West Texas VA Health Care System. Since joining VA Loma Linda Healthcare System in 2014, she has held other leadership positions including Chief of Compensation and Pension and Assistant Chief of Medicine at VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System. Prior to her service in the VA, Dr. Reiss served as Vice Chief of Surgery and Chief of Surgery at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center. While an acute care surgeon and Assistant Professor of Surgery at Loma Linda University, she led multidisciplinary teams and encouraged an environment conducive to learning and whole person care.

Having worked in rural, metropolitan, academic, community, and VHA settings; Dr. Reiss brings broad administrative experience supervising multiple services; she is committed to building strong teams dedicated to caring for Veterans.

Dr. Reiss graduated from Loma Linda University School of Medicine in 1998 and completed General Surgery Residency at Loma Linda University in 2003.