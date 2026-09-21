The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center has finalized the Fall 2026 flu shot vaccination schedule.

Enrolled Veterans are encouraged to take advantage of these arranged flu vaccination clinics.

If Veterans are unable to attend one of these events, be sure to ask for a vaccination at your next provider appointment or call your primary care team to schedule a vaccine appointment. If a Veteran gets a vaccination, flu or other, in the community, be sure to share that information with your provider team.

Below is the schedule listed by location. For any questions, be sure to contact your provider team. You can also find this schedule on Walla Walla VA's Facebook page.

Get vaccinated and stay healthy this fall/winter – your health matters!

JONATHAN M. WAINWRIGHT MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER

OCTOBER 2 | 2 - 6 p.m.

Walla Walla Stand Down/Benefits Fair

Walla Walla Community College (500 Tausick Way, Bldg. D., Walla Walla, WA)

OCTOBER 17 | 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Flu clinic (walk-in)

Walla Walla VA Campus, Bldg. 143 (77 Wainwright Drive, Walla Walla, WA)

OCTOBER 26 | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Flu Clinic & Heath Fair

Walla Walla VA Campus, Theater Bldg. #78 (77 Wainwright Drive, Walla Walla, WA)

LA GRANDE VA CLINIC

(All vaccination events below held at the La Grande VA Clinic, 202 12th St., La Grande, OR)

SEPTEMBER 29 | 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Flu Clinic & Heath Fair

OCTOBER 13 | 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

OCTOBER 27 | 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

NOVEMBER 10 | 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

NOVEMBER 24 | 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Flu clinic events (walk-in)

LEWISTON VA CLINIC

OCTOBER 8 | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

OCTOBER 15 | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

OCTOBER 26 | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Flu clinic (walk-in) @ Lewiston VA Clinic (1630 23rd Ave., Bldg. 2, Lewiston, ID)

OCTOBER 14 | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Flu Clinic & Health Fair @ the Lewiston VFW Post #10043 (1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston, ID)

MORROW COUNTY VA CLINIC

(Please call to schedule an appointment in advance for a flu shot for BOTH events)

SEPTEMBER 24 | 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Flu Clinic @ Morrow County VA Telehealth Clinic (2 Marine Dr., Boardman, OR)



OCTOBER 22 | 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Flu Clinic & Health Fair @ Port of Morrow Conf. Center (2 Marine Drive NE, Boardman, OR)

RICHLAND VA CLINIC

OCTOBER 23 | 9 a.m. - Noon

OCTOBER 30 | 9 a.m. - Noon

Flu Clinic @ Richland Federal Bldg. 1st floor conference room (825 Jadwin Ave., Richland, WA)

NOVEMBER 9 | 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

TriCities Veterans Resource Expo/Stand Down (HAPO Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco, WA)

YAKIMA VALLEY VA CLINIC

OCTOBER 7 | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Flu clinic & Health Fair @ Yakima Valley VA Clinic (1211 Ahtanum Ridge Dr., Union Gap, WA)

OCTOBER 28 | 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Flu Clinic (walk-in) @ Yakima Valley VA Clinic (1211 Ahtanum Ridge Dr., Union Gap, WA)

OCTOBER 31 | 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Yakima County Stand Down/Benefits Fair (Sundome, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima , WA)