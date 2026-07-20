Free tax preparation help from IRS/VITA
By Linda Wondra, Public Affairs Officer
April 15 is almost here — are you ready? VA is committed to providing helpful tax resources to Veterans and their families to help make tax preparation easier.
The Veterans Administration (VA) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have partnered together to provide free tax preparation services to Veterans and their families through the VITA – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance – program. The VITA program offers free tax help to people who need assistance in preparing their own returns who fall into these categories:
- People who generally make $69,000 or less
- Persons with disabilities; and
- Limited English-speaking taxpayers
VA published this recent article – Tax Season Guidance for Veterans – with lots of valuable information. Take time to review this article to learn about available free tax assistance programs as well as how to avoid tax season scams (because they are out there).
There are also a number of resources available to help prepare your own tax returns – see below. Take time to review this information and take advantage of any available resources that can help you get your taxes completed.
2026 Free Tax Help & IRS VITA/TCE Locators:
- AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Locator
- Free File: Do your taxes for free | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)
- Free Tax Help - Taxpayer Advocate Service (irs.gov)
- Free Tax Return Preparation for Qualifying Taxpayers | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)
- MyFreeTaxes by United Way | MyFreeTaxes
- Get Free Tax Prep Help (treasury.gov) (IRS VITA/TCE Free Tax Preparation Services Locator Tool)
- ITA | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov) (Interactive Tax Assistance)
IRS.gov Online Tools & Resources:
- Forms & Instructions | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)
- Get Transcript | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)
- Transcript types and ways to order them | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)
- Tax Withholding Estimator | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)
- Use the EITC Assistant | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)
- Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Central | Earned Income Tax Credit (irs.gov)
- Where's My Refund? | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)
- Payments | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)
- Understanding your IRS notice or letter | Internal Revenue Service
- Let us help you | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)
- Tools | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)
- Your Online Account | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)
- IRS2GoApp | Internal Revenue Service
- Tax Tip: Create an Online Account to Manage Your Tax Balances, Payments, Transcripts, and More. (irs.gov)
- IRSvideos - YouTube
- Information for Veterans | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)
- Military | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)
- Special tax considerations for veterans | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)