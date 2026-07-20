Free tax preparation help from IRS/VITA

April 15 is almost here — are you ready? VA is committed to providing helpful tax resources to Veterans and their families to help make tax preparation easier.

The Veterans Administration (VA) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have partnered together to provide free tax preparation services to Veterans and their families through the VITA – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance – program. The VITA program offers free tax help to people who need assistance in preparing their own returns who fall into these categories:

People who generally make $69,000 or less

Persons with disabilities; and

Limited English-speaking taxpayers

VA published this recent article – Tax Season Guidance for Veterans – with lots of valuable information. Take time to review this article to learn about available free tax assistance programs as well as how to avoid tax season scams (because they are out there).

There are also a number of resources available to help prepare your own tax returns – see below. Take time to review this information and take advantage of any available resources that can help you get your taxes completed.

2026 Free Tax Help & IRS VITA/TCE Locators:

IRS.gov Online Tools & Resources: