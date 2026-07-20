Paw Passes are coming to the Walla Walla VA and clinics

Effective July 28, the new Paw Pass program will be rolled out at all of Walla Walla VA's locations to assist in properly identifying service animals when a Veteran is checking in for their appointment.

VA knows that service animals have become and are a vital part of Veterans’ lives. VA welcomes service animals that accompany Veterans to their appointments.

As a reminder, only service animals are allowed on VA campuses. Companion or comfort pets are not considered service animals and should not accompany Veterans to their health care visits. As a result, the Walla Walla VA is instituting this program to help streamline the check-in process and minimize any stress while the Veteran is navigating through their health care appointment with their service animal.

VA follows the VA Directive 1188(1) – Animals on Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Property – which establishes policy regarding any person who wishes to access VHA property accompanied by an animal. The directive defines a service animal as a dog that is individually trained to assist an individual with a physical, sensory, or mental disability.

How the new "Paw Pass" program will work. When a Veteran checks into their appointment and has a service dog with them, they will be asked two questions:

"Is the dog a service animal because of a disability?" and "What work or tasks has a dog been trained to perform?"

Once the service animal has been identified, the Veteran will be handed a light green-colored "Paw Pass". The Veteran will hand this “pass” to the nurse/other staff member when the Veteran is called back/escorted to the clinical treatment room. It’s as simple as that.

This new process will ensure Veterans and their service dogs are properly identified and will assist in keeping VA staff and other Veterans and their service dogs safe during their health care appointments. We look forward to serving you and your service dog.

If you have any questions about this new process or service animals in general, you can contact Walla Walla VA’s service animal champions: