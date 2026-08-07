Do you have some spare time and like to drive? The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center is looking for volunteer drivers to help transport Veterans to their medical appointments.

Our Veterans are asking “will you be my driver”? We provide the vehicle, you do the driving.

The history and the need

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN) ensures that Veterans – particularly those in rural areas or with mobility issues – can reliably attend vital VA medical appointments. With more than 150 VA medical facilities supported by DAV hospital service coordinators (HSC), the program coordinates a fleet of donated and government-owned vehicles to carry out this mission.

Impact by the numbers

782,000+ rides provided to Veterans annually.

provided to Veterans annually. 601 million miles driven and 16 million rides delivered since the VTN’s inception in 1987.

driven and delivered since the VTN’s inception in 1987. In 2022 alone , approximately 156,000 Veterans were transported, with volunteers logging over 7 million miles and 374,860 volunteer hours .

, approximately were transported, with volunteers logging over and . Nearly 3,000 volunteer drivers participated nationwide in 2022.

These volunteers not only assist Veterans in getting essential health care but also foster meaningful relationships – often becoming trusted companions on their journeys.

Why volunteer drivers are needed

As the population of aging Veterans grows, the demand for transportation support rises alongside it. There has also been a decline in volunteer numbers since COVID-19, despite increasing need. Volunteer drivers are the backbone of the program – without them, many Veterans would miss critical medical care.

How YOU can make a difference

If you have a valid driver’s license, a clean driving record, personal auto liability insurance, and can pass a VA physical and defensive driving course, you are eligible to volunteer. DAV and VA provide comprehensive onboarding, flexible scheduling, and access to donated or government vehicles (fuel cards provided).

Call to action

Join the DAV VTN today to provide free, dignified and lifesaving transportation to Veterans who’ve served our nation. Your time and effort can transform a Veteran’s life. Please consider volunteering today to drive a DAV or VA vehicle – help ensure that every Veteran gets the care they’ve earned, regardless of mobility challenges or distance.

Interested? Contact Jonathan M. Wainwright VA's Voluntary Service/Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE) office for more details and to request an application. Call Linda Wondra, Veterans Experience Officer, at or email linda.wondra@va.gov.

Join thousands of dedicated volunteers across the country. By giving rides, you’re giving hope, connection, and peace of mind to those who served our nation.