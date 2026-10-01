Women Veterans forum schedule for FY27

The FY27 women Veterans forum schedule has been set and all women Veterans are invited to participate in an upcoming focus group or town hall this next fiscal year. YOUR VOICE COUNTS!

VA values the care provided to women Veterans and we pride ourselves in providing exceptional health care options to all Veterans, especially women Veterans.

Jonathan M. Wainwright VA's Women Veterans Program Manager, Jennifer Oetman, invites all women Veterans - even if you are not receiving care at the VA - to join any of our upcoming forums to collaborate with VA on health care options for women Veterans. What care are you looking for from VA?

Following is a list of upcoming opportunities to join us in answering your questions and hearing your wants and needs. NO RSVP required; join us for any or all of these events.

December 3 (2026) | 3-4 p.m. | Women Veterans Focus Group (virtual)

tinyurl.com/Focus-Group-120326 or call 205-235-3524 (enter code 416 629 249#)



(virtual) tinyurl.com/Focus-Group-120326 or call 205-235-3524 (enter code 416 629 249#) February 4 (2027) | 5-6 p.m. | Women's Health Tele-Town Hall

(Virtual only – Details to be announced)



(Virtual only – Details to be announced) March 18 (2027) | 3-4 p.m. | Women Veterans Focus Group (virtual)

tinyurl.com/Focus-Group-031827 or call 205-235-3524 (enter code 365 004 320#)



(virtual) tinyurl.com/Focus-Group-031827 or call 205-235-3524 (enter code 365 004 320#) April 29 (2027) | 3-4 p.m. | Women Veterans Focus Group (virtual)

tinyurl.com/Focus-Group-042927 or call 205-235-3524 (enter code 772 447 974#)



(virtual) tinyurl.com/Focus-Group-042927 or call 205-235-3524 (enter code 772 447 974#) July 15 (2027) | 5 -6 p.m. | Women’s Health Town Hall

(Hybrid – details to be announced)



(Hybrid – details to be announced) August 19 (2027) | 3-4 p.m. | Women Veterans Focus Group (virtual)

tinyurl.com/Focus-Group-081927 or call 205-235-3524 (enter code 298 194 52#)



For any questions about these events, please contact Jennifer Oetman, MSW/LICSW, at jennifer.oetman@va.gov or call 509-525-5200, ext. 27159. Let VA be your provider of choice!