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Start time: Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET

Women Veterans forum schedule for FY27

Graphic: American flag with female silhouette saluting, "FY27 Women Veterans Forums" text.
All women Veterans are invited to join any of our upcoming forum / town hall events for FY27 - no RSVP required. Help VA shape the future of health care for women Veterans.

By Linda Wondra, Public Affairs Officer

The FY27 women Veterans forum schedule has been set and all women Veterans are invited to participate in an upcoming focus group or town hall this next fiscal year. YOUR VOICE COUNTS!

VA values the care provided to women Veterans and we pride ourselves in providing exceptional health care options to all Veterans, especially women Veterans. 

Jonathan M. Wainwright VA's Women Veterans Program Manager, Jennifer Oetman, invites all women Veterans - even if you are not receiving care at the VA - to join any of our upcoming forums to collaborate with VA on health care options for women Veterans. What care are you looking for from VA?

Following is a list of upcoming opportunities to join us in answering your questions and hearing your wants and needs. NO RSVP required; join us for any or all of these events.


 For any questions about these events, please contact Jennifer Oetman, MSW/LICSW, at jennifer.oetman@va.gov or call 509-525-5200, ext. 27159. Let VA be your provider of choice!