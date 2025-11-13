Current PGY-1 residents
Here are Jonathan M. Wainwright's current PGY-1 residents
Yuri Park, PharmD
- Pharmacy school: University of California San Diego Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, San Diego, CA
- Hometown: Cypress, CA, but originally from Seoul, South Korea
- Hobbies/interests: Loves to go for walks, grocery shopping, cook and enjoys making coffee.
Nicole Gaizo, PharmD
- Pharmacy school: University of Florida College of Pharmacy, Orlando, FL
- Hometown: Orlando, FL
- Hobbies/interests: Likes to spend time painting, cooking, reading sci-fi books, and having quality time with his fiancé and cat, Mara.