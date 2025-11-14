PGY-1 Preceptors
Here are Jonathan M. Wainwright's PGY-1 preceptors
Justin Averett, PharmD
- Title: Chief of Pharmacy
- Pharmacy school: Idaho State University College of Pharmacy, Pocatello, ID
- PGY1: Boise VA Medical Center, Boise, ID
- Practice area/rotation: Administrative; Ambulatory Care
- Hometown: Lovell, WY
- Hobbies/interests: Pickleball, church activities.
Daniel Popa, PharmD
- Title: Associate Chief of Pharmacy Operations
- Pharmacy school: Loma Linda University School of Pharmacy, Loma Linda, CA
- Practice area/rotation: Administrative; Pharmacy Operations
- Hometown: Corona, CA
- Hobbies/interests: Family time, gardening, automotive work, reading (to himself or to his kids) and hiking.
CDR Samuel Hubler, PharmD, MSHCA, BCGP
- Title: Residency Program Director | Associate Service Chief of Clinical Pharmacy
- Pharmacy school: Harding University College of Pharmacy, Searcy, AR
- Practice area/rotation: Administration/Management
- Hometown: Gore, OK
- Hobbies/interests: Enjoys all things outdoors and watching college football and basketball. He and his wife have four kids and a dog.
Kara Curry, PharmD
- Title: Residency Program Coordinator
- Pharmacy school: Washington State University College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Yakima, WA
- PGY1: Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla, WA
- Practice area/rotation: Ambulatory Care
- Hometown: Corona, CA
- Hobbies/interests: Spending time with her husband and dog, hiking, running, biking, going to the gym, exploring national parks and the outdoors, daytrips to Leavenworth, visiting their families (upstate NY and SoCal), and making good use of the local winery memberships.
Theresa Echaiz, PharmD, BCPSPHa
- Pharmacy school: Midwestern University College of Pharmacy, Downers Grove, IL
- Practice area/rotation: Ambulatory Care, Antimicrobial Stewardship
- PGY1: VA St. Louis Health Care system, St. Louis, MO
- PGY2: The University of Kansas Health System Drug Information, Kansas City, KS
- Hometown: Winfield, IL
- Hobbies/interests: Running, reading, camping, spending time outdoors with family, and enjoying good food, good wine and good friends.
Christopher Parcaut, PharmD, BCACP
- Pharmacy school: University of Colorado Denver, Skaggs School of Pharmacy, Aurora, CO
- PGY1: General residency: Southeast Hospital, Cape Girardeau, MO
- PGY2: Ambulatory Care: Providence Medical Group, Spokane, WA
- Practice area/rotation: Home Based Primary Care
- Hometown: American Canyon, CA
- Hobbies/interests: Hobbies include exercise and outdoor activities –swimming, running, etc. – anything outside is enjoyable. Primary interests include spending time with family and entertaining a rambunctious toddler.
Lucas Groeneveld, PharmD
- Pharmacy school: Drake University College of Pharmacy, Des Moines, IA
- Practice area/rotation: Behavioral Health
- Hometown: Newton, IA
- Hobbies/interests: Camping, hiking, adventuring with his wife and daughter.
Kaitlyn Holyfield, PharmD, BCPS
- Pharmacy school: University of Utah College of Pharmacy, Salt Lake City, UT
- PGY1: Boise VA Medical Center, Boise, ID
- Practice area/rotation: Anticoagulation
- Hometown: Draper, UT
- Hobbies/interests: Cooking, listening to science podcasts, enjoying local Walla Walla wine and spending time with her children and husband. The family enjoys going to the pool, playing at the park, going for walks and participating in events with the Walla Walla Disability Network.
Ashley Johnson, PharmD, BCPS, CACP
- Pharmacy school: Palm Beach Atlantic University, Lloyd L. Gregory School of Pharmacy, West Palm Beach, FL
- PGY1: Palm Beach Atlantic University, Palm Beach, FL
- Practice area/rotation: Anticoagulation
- Hometown: Columbus, OH
- Hobbies/interests: On her off time, you’ll most likely find her reading, golfing with her husband, snuggling with her kids, enjoying meals with friends or organizing random cabinets at home.
Penny Melder, PharmD, BCACP
- Pharmacy school: Idaho State University College of Pharmacy, Pocatello, ID
- PGY1: Boise VA Medical Center, Boise, ID
- Practice area/rotation: Pain management, opioid safety, prescription drug monitoring
- Hometown: Milledgeville, GA
- Hobbies/interests: Spending time unplugged/offline – whether it's horseback or on foot – in the wilderness surrounded by mountains and water, enjoying time with her family, preparing that new recipe someone shared or playing in the dirt enjoying the garden and flowers. And finally when the dust settles for the day, find her on the patio soaking it all in!
Vanessa Kirkwood, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP
- Pharmacy school: Belmont University, College of Pharmacy, Nashville, TN
- PGY1: Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, Indianapolis, IN
- Practice area/rotation: Women's Health
- Hometown: LaSalle, IL
- Hobbies/interests: Chasing dogs & a feral child, reading, playing & watching sports, baking, & dreaming of the beach.
Tracy Becker, PharmD, PhD, BCACP
- Pharmacy school: Idaho State University, Pocatello, ID
- Fellowships: NSF (1 year), NIH (5 years total, leading to PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences), Idaho State University, Pocatello, ID
- Practice area/rotation: Community Care and Prior Authorizations (Formulary Management)
- Hometown: San Luis Obispo, CA
- Hobbies/interests: Dog care and training, health and fitness, reading, science, history.
Michael Li, PharmD, BCACP
- Pharmacy school: Washington State University College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Spokane, WA
- Practice area/rotation: Ambulatory Care
- Hometown: Richland, WA
- Hobbies/interests: Outside of work, he enjoys playing tennis, hiking, traveling, trying out new and local restaurants, watching movies, playing board games, and spending time with his family.
Heather Weddle, PharmD, BC-ADM
- Pharmacy school: Washington State University College of Pharmacy, Pullman, WA
- Practice area/rotation: Ambulatory Care
- Hometown: Grangeville, ID & Kamiah, ID
- Hobbies/interests: Enjoys traveling, attending concerts and theater, reading, camping and spending time with his 2 teenage boys and significant other.
Jeff Cortez, MBA, RPh
- Pharmacy school: Texas A&M Irma Lerma Rangel College of Pharmacy, Kingsville, TX
- Practice area/rotation: Administration, Inventory and Pharmacoeconomics
- Hometown: Beeville, TX
- Hobbies/interests: Enjoys time on the golf links and shooting range and exploring the local Walla Walla wines and foods; he has one Romanian cat.