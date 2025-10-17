PGY1 preceptors
Here are Jonathan M. Wainwright's PGY-1 preceptors
CDR Samuel Hubler, PharmD, MSHCA, BCGP
- Title: Residency Program Director | Associate Service Chief of Clinical Pharmacy
- Pharmacy School: Harding University College of Pharmacy, Searcy, AR
- Practice Area/Rotation: Administration/Management
- Hometown: Gore, OK
- Hobbies/Interests: He enjoys all things outdoors and watching college football and basketball. He and his wife have four kids and a dog.
Ashley Johnson, PharmD, BCPS, CACP
- Pharmacy School: Palm Beach Atlantic University, Lloyd L. Gregory School of Pharmacy, West Palm Beach, FL
- PGY1: Palm Beach Atlantic University, Palm Beach, FL
- Practice Area/Rotation: Anticoagulation
- Hometown: Columbus, OH
- Hobbies/Interests: On her off time, you’ll most likely find her reading, golfing with her husband, snuggling with her kids, enjoying meals with friends or organizing random cabinets at home.