 Skip to Content

AARP DC Veterans Series: A Conversation About Burial Benefits With The VA National Cemetery Administration

Banner for AARP event

AARP Advanced Care Planning Series

When
Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

Register by 11:59 p.m. ET on April 18, 2022 

Join us for an intimate conversation with the VA National Cemetery Administration. Learn what services they offer to Veterans and see if you qualify. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions.

This event will be virtual. Please register to attend.

Questions? Contact the VA Caregiver Support Program at: vhawas.generalcaregiversupport@va.gov

See all events

Last updated: