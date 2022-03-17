AARP DC Veterans Series: A Conversation About Burial Benefits With The VA National Cemetery Administration
AARP Advanced Care Planning Series
- When
-
Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Join us for an intimate conversation with the VA National Cemetery Administration. Learn what services they offer to Veterans and see if you qualify. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions.
This event will be virtual. Please register to attend.
Questions? Contact the VA Caregiver Support Program at: vhawas.generalcaregiversupport@va.gov