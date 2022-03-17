AARP DC Veterans Series: A Conversation about Survivor's Benefits with Virginia Department of Veterans Services
AARP Advanced Care Planning Series
- When
-
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Join the Washington DC VA Medical Center's Caregiver Support Program and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services for a conversation about survivor's benefits. Participants will get an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.
This event will be virtual. Please register to attend.
Questions? Contact the VA Caregiver Support Program at: vhawas.generalcaregiversupport@va.gov