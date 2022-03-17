 Skip to Content

AARP DC Veterans Series: A Conversation about Survivor's Benefits with Virginia Department of Veterans Services

When
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

Register by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 16, 2022

Join the Washington DC VA Medical Center's Caregiver Support Program and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services for a conversation about survivor's benefits. Participants will get an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation. 

This event will be virtual. Please register to attend. 

Questions? Contact the VA Caregiver Support Program at: vhawas.generalcaregiversupport@va.gov

