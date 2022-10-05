Caregiver Support Presents: Community Connections

Washington DC VA Medical Center Caregiver Support Program Presents a Community Connections Event.

Do you need help connecting with resources in your community? Learn about resources and help available from these organizations:

Legal Council For The Elderly - Learn about this organization that offers free legal and social work services to older individuals in need living in DC.

DC Caregiver Institute - Learn about this program that provides support to unpaid primary caregivers of seniors living in DC, with limited ability to care for themselves. DCCI prepares caregivers to problem solve and better cope with changing situations.

There will also be a surprise guest presenter!

If you have any questions about the event, email us at: vhawas.generalcaregiversupport@va.gov