Washington DC VA Medical Center Hosts Prescription Medication Take Back Day

In the wrong hands, legal medications can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription or a doctor’s supervision. The non-medical use of prescription drugs is the second-most common form of drug abuse in America.

On VA Medication Take Back Day, Saturday, Oct. 29, Veterans, families and members of the public may safely dispose of medications at the Washington DC VA Medical Center's Outpatient Pharmacy between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

This event is open to all. Protect those around you and the environment, don't throw away or flush your medications. Return them to the Washington DC VA Medical Center for proper disposal.