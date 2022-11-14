CWT Employer Spotlight: Department of Homeland Security

Washington DC VA Medical Center's Compensated Work Therapy Program Presents an Employer Spotlight on the Department of Homeland Security. Transitioning or Honorably discharged Veterans with no criminal record and a service-connected disability are eligible to apply for the "HERO" Internship with the Department of Homeland Security.

To learn more about this exciting opportunity, join the virtual Microsoft Teams session here or call 1 872-701-0185 and enter Phone Conference ID: 701 020 641#