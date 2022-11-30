Caregiver Support Presents S.A.V.E. Training

Register Please register for this event at least two days in advance. Meeting details will be sent automatically after registration.

Washington DV VA Medical Center Caregiver Support Program presents a virtual S.A.V.E.E. training opportunity for caregivers of Veterans. Learn how to act with care and compassion when encountering a Veteran or another person who is suicidal.

S.A.V.E.E. will teach you how to see the Signs of suicide, Ask about suicide, Validate feelings, Encourage help and Expedite treatment.

To learn more about the warning signs of suicide and gain the knowledge to help your loved ones, please register for this virtual event or join by phone at 1-404-397-1596 using access code 2761 879 5466.