PACT Act Awareness Town Hall

Washington DC VA Medical Center presents a PACT Act Awareness Town Hall

When: Sat. Dec 10, 2022, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Harbor Conference Room 1 192 Waterfront St National Harbor Oxon Hill , MD Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Rsvp RSVP by email at AHOBPR688@va.gov.

Washington DC VA Medical Center is hosting a PACT Act Awareness Town Hall for Veterans, their dependents, caregivers and survivors of Veterans who may now be eligible for VA care and benefits as a result of the new 2022 PACT Act.

Join us on Saturday, December 10, at the Residence Inn National Harbor, to meet with VA health care eligibility and enrollment specialists, find free claims assistance through the Veterans Benefits Administration and Veteran Service Organizations. Get screened for toxic exposure by a VA health care provider on site.

The 2022 PACT Act extends VA health care eligibility for:

• Veterans who may not have been eligible before

• Veterans who served in Vietnam, Cold War, Gulf War and Post 9/11 eras

• Veterans who participated in toxic exposure risk activities

• Veterans who participated in certain nuclear response cleanup activities

To attend the PACT Act Awareness Town Hall, RSVP by email to AHOBPR688@va.gov.

For more information about the PACT Act, visit VA.gov/PACT