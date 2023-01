Virtual Buddhist Informed Spiritual Care Group

Washington DC VA Medical Center offers Buddhist Informed Spiritual Care Group

Join Chaplain Andreas Andreou to explore the topic: Transforming the War Within: A path to freedom and peace. In this 3-week series we will explore the key foundation of Buddhist teachings: The Four Noble Truths.

Join the teams meeting or dial +1 205-235-3524 and enter 121 444 146#.

For more information contact Chaplain Andreou at 202-745-8140 or Andreas.Andreou@va.gov.

