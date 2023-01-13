Kidney Transplant Virtual Town Hall

Washington DC VA Medical Center host Kidney Transplant Town Hall for Veterans.

Washington DC VA Medical Center, in partnership with MedStar Georgetown Transplant Institute, now offers kidney transplant services to Veterans with advanced kidney disease. Join Dr. Beje Thomas to learn about the kidney transplant process, eligibility and how to find a living donors.

Send your questions in advance to vhawaskidneytransplant@va.gov and join us for a Facebook livestream to get answers from the experts!