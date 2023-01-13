Skip to Content
Kidney Transplant Virtual Town Hall

Geometric drawing of a torso with the kidneys emphasized next to the Washington DC VA Medical Center and MedStar logo.

Washington DC VA Medical Center host Kidney Transplant Town Hall for Veterans.

When:

Tue. Jan 24, 2023, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Washington DC VA Medical Center, in partnership with MedStar Georgetown Transplant Institute, now offers kidney transplant services to Veterans with advanced kidney disease. Join Dr. Beje Thomas to learn about the kidney transplant process, eligibility and how to find a living donors. 

Send your questions in advance to vhawaskidneytransplant@va.gov and join us for a Facebook livestream to get answers from the experts! 

