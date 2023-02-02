Skip to Content
Healthy Heart Information Fair

A group of three women health care providers wear red shirts under white medical coats next to a red ribbon that advertises a Washington DC VA Medical Center Healthy Heart Information Fair and group photo in support of the Wear Red for Her Campaign.

Washington DC VA Medical Center's Women's Health hosts a Healthy Heart Information Fair

When:

Wed. Feb 8, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Washington VA Medical Center

Medical Center Atrium

Cost:

Free

Women's Health is hosting a Heart Healthy Information Fair to spread awareness about the risks and signs of cardiovascular disease. Visit the atrium in the main medical center on Wednesday, February 8, to learn what you can do to protect your heart.

Wear red for a group photo to help raise awareness about cardiovascular disease. Meet at the flagpole in front of the medical center at 12:15 to participate in the photo.

