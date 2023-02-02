Healthy Heart Information Fair

Washington DC VA Medical Center's Women's Health hosts a Healthy Heart Information Fair

Women's Health is hosting a Heart Healthy Information Fair to spread awareness about the risks and signs of cardiovascular disease. Visit the atrium in the main medical center on Wednesday, February 8, to learn what you can do to protect your heart.

Wear red for a group photo to help raise awareness about cardiovascular disease. Meet at the flagpole in front of the medical center at 12:15 to participate in the photo.