Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Virtual LGBTQIA+ Veterans Town Hall

A blue box to the left highlights an LGBTQIA+ Veteran Town Hall hosted by the Washington DC VA Medical Center and the DC Mayor's Office of Veterans Affairs on May 24, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. A white box on the right highlights topics to be covered which include gender affirming care for transgender and gender diverse Veterans as well as Pride events coming up in June. A rainbow ribbon flows across the bottom of the graphic and rainbow dog tags hang next to the words We Serve All Who Served.

LGBTQIA+ Veterans Town Hall highlights gender-affirming care and services as well as community resources and events for Veterans living in Washington D.C., and parts of Maryland and Virginia.

When:

Wed. May 24, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

The Washington DC VA Medical Center and the DC Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs invites you to a virtual LGBTQIA+ Veterans town Hall on May 24, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Join LGBTQIA+ Veterans Community Outreach and Relations Specialist, Veteran Fallon Williams, from the D.C. Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs, and LGBTQ+ Care Coordinator, Dr. Stephanie Guedj, from the Washington DC VA Medical Center, to learn about unique services and community resources available to LGBTQIA+ Veterans including:

  • Gender-affirming services for transgender and gender diverse Veterans
  • LGBTQIA+ support groups
  • Community Pride events

Click here to join this event on WebEx or dial +1 404-397-1596 and enter meeting ID 2760 0521 679##

This event will also be streamed on Facebook Live. Click here to watch on Facebook.  

If you have specific topics you would like addressed, or questions you would like answered, submit them in advance to: Fallon Williams at fallon.williams@dc.gov

