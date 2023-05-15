Virtual LGBTQIA+ Veterans Town Hall

LGBTQIA+ Veterans Town Hall highlights gender-affirming care and services as well as community resources and events for Veterans living in Washington D.C., and parts of Maryland and Virginia.

The Washington DC VA Medical Center and the DC Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs invites you to a virtual LGBTQIA+ Veterans town Hall on May 24, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Join LGBTQIA+ Veterans Community Outreach and Relations Specialist, Veteran Fallon Williams, from the D.C. Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs, and LGBTQ+ Care Coordinator, Dr. Stephanie Guedj, from the Washington DC VA Medical Center, to learn about unique services and community resources available to LGBTQIA+ Veterans including:

Gender-affirming services for transgender and gender diverse Veterans

LGBTQIA+ support groups

Community Pride events

Click here to join this event on WebEx or dial +1 404-397-1596 and enter meeting ID 2760 0521 679##

This event will also be streamed on Facebook Live. Click here to watch on Facebook.

If you have specific topics you would like addressed, or questions you would like answered, submit them in advance to: Fallon Williams at fallon.williams@dc.gov