Washington DC VA Medical Center Hosts Job Hiring Fair

The Washington DC VA Medical Center is hosting a Health Care for Heroes Hiring Fair, Saturday, June 24. If you’re interested in a career with VA, visit the Medical Center Main Atrium, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., to learn about immediate openings for the following positions:

Housekeeping Aides WG-2/3

Medical Support Assistants GS-3/4/5

Advanced Medical Support Assistants GS-6

Supply Technicians GS-5/6/7

Project/General Engineer GS-12/13

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply in advance at www.usajobs.gov. Applying in advance is not required but may expedite your hiring process by pre-approving you to be interviewed at the hiring fair on Saturday, June 24.

Attendees are encouraged to bring the following items to the Hiring Fair: