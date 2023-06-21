Health Care for Heroes Hiring Fair
Washington DC VA Medical Center Hosts Job Hiring Fair
When:
Sat. Jun 24, 2023, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Main Atrium
Cost:
Free
The Washington DC VA Medical Center is hosting a Health Care for Heroes Hiring Fair, Saturday, June 24. If you’re interested in a career with VA, visit the Medical Center Main Atrium, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., to learn about immediate openings for the following positions:
- Housekeeping Aides WG-2/3
- Medical Support Assistants GS-3/4/5
- Advanced Medical Support Assistants GS-6
- Supply Technicians GS-5/6/7
- Project/General Engineer GS-12/13
Interested applicants are encouraged to apply in advance at www.usajobs.gov. Applying in advance is not required but may expedite your hiring process by pre-approving you to be interviewed at the hiring fair on Saturday, June 24.
Attendees are encouraged to bring the following items to the Hiring Fair:
- Resume (please bring multiple copies)
- Two (2) valid forms of government issued ID
- Veteran applicants should bring a copy of their DD-214, number 4