Health Care for Heroes Hiring Fair

Red, white and beige background with informational text highlighting a job hiring fair at the Washington DC VA Medical Center on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Washington DC VA Medical Center Hosts Job Hiring Fair

When:

Sat. Jun 24, 2023, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Washington VA Medical Center

Main Atrium

Cost:

Free

The Washington DC VA Medical Center is hosting a Health Care for Heroes Hiring Fair, Saturday, June 24. If you’re interested in a career with VA, visit the Medical Center Main Atrium, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., to learn about immediate openings for the following positions:

  • Housekeeping Aides WG-2/3
  • Medical Support Assistants GS-3/4/5
  • Advanced Medical Support Assistants GS-6
  • Supply Technicians GS-5/6/7
  • Project/General Engineer GS-12/13

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply in advance at www.usajobs.gov. Applying in advance is not required but may expedite your hiring process by pre-approving you to be interviewed at the hiring fair on Saturday, June 24.

Attendees are encouraged to bring the following items to the Hiring Fair:

  • Resume (please bring multiple copies)
  • Two (2) valid forms of government issued ID
  • Veteran applicants should bring a copy of their DD-214, number 4
