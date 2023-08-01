Nicotine Addiction Treatment Study

Nicotine Addiction Novel Treatment Study

Veteran Participants Wanted!

The Washington DC VA Medical Center Clinical Research Team is studying a new form of noninvasive brain stimulation to treat nicotine addiction in smokers. Veterans who meet the following criteria may volunteer to participate in this study:

Male or female

Between 18-65 years of age

Currently smoking at least 10 cigarettes per day with no period of abstinence greater than 3 months in the last year

Not under current treatment for smoking cessation

Free of neurologic disorders and have no history of head injury or seizures

Willing to undergo further screening process

Participants must complete 4 study visits and 5 MRI sessions. Study visits will last between three and six hours and participants will be compensated for each MRI they complete.

This research study has been approved by the Institutional Review Board of the Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center. This is not a treatment.

If interested, contact:

Dr. Mary R. Lee at Mary.lee3@va.gov

or

Kelsey Mitchell at Kelsey.mitchell2@va.gov