Nicotine Addiction Treatment Study
Nicotine Addiction Novel Treatment Study
When:
Tue. Aug 1, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Veteran Participants Wanted!
The Washington DC VA Medical Center Clinical Research Team is studying a new form of noninvasive brain stimulation to treat nicotine addiction in smokers. Veterans who meet the following criteria may volunteer to participate in this study:
- Male or female
- Between 18-65 years of age
- Currently smoking at least 10 cigarettes per day with no period of abstinence greater than 3 months in the last year
- Not under current treatment for smoking cessation
- Free of neurologic disorders and have no history of head injury or seizures
- Willing to undergo further screening process
Participants must complete 4 study visits and 5 MRI sessions. Study visits will last between three and six hours and participants will be compensated for each MRI they complete.
This research study has been approved by the Institutional Review Board of the Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center. This is not a treatment.
If interested, contact:
Dr. Mary R. Lee at Mary.lee3@va.gov
or
Kelsey Mitchell at Kelsey.mitchell2@va.gov