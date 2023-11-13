Skip to Content
38th Annual National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic Registration

Registration for the 38th annual National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic. Washington, DC-Area Veterans Sign Up Today using the link www.wintersportsclinic.org. Registration deadline is November 30, 2023. The graphic displays an image of five winter sports athletes either skiing or snowboarding with the year 2024 printed above.

Registration

When:

Mon. Nov 13, 2023, 12:00 am – 12:00 am ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Registration for the 38th Annual National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic. The event promotes rehabilitation by instructing physically challenged Veterans in adaptive Alpine and Nordic skiing and will provide an introduction to other adaptive activities and sports. Alternative activities and clinics will offer a variety of exciting adaptive activities.

